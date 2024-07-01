Dog Boats is a solitaire, tactical-level, narrative-driven wargame. As Commander, you'll be in charge of a squadron of four Royal Navy gunboats or torpedo boats, leading them on night missions against German Kriegsmarine forces in the English Channel from 1943 to 1944.

Your ultimate goal is to survive for up to 12 months of the war while simultaneously sinking as many Kriegsmarine ships as possible without suffering too many squadron losses yourself. But be careful; play recklessly and lose too many boats, and you may find yourself relieved of command or even court-martialed! But perform well, and you will earn well-deserved medals, having the satisfaction of knowing you successfully served your country well.



