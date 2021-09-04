CSW is celebrating its 25th Year in serving the wargame community. We are getting a late start to our annual donation drive this year for good reason – we have been busy launching our new CSW Community! This past year has been a great challenge for us all to feel connected, and online services to bring members together is more vital than ever. That's why we wanted to start the year by launching our new community to help our members connect online to celebrate the hobby together. And we couldn't be more pleased with the member response. Expect future announcements as we are focused on upgrading our platforms and services. We are hard at work on several fronts. Here is a snapshot of key CSW accomplishments over the past 12-15 months. CSW News stories increased by 25% over last year, with more than 1,950 news postings in 2020.

We are preparing to open registration for CSW Expo Tempe, Aug 28 - Sep 4, 2021. CSW Dallas will return March 2022. We are pleased to be off to a strong start for 2021 in providing enhanced services to our members.

Now more than ever, without you, we wouldn't accomplish anything. That's why we graciously request your support to keep going. By donating $10, $25 or more, you empower us to continue supporting the wargaming community, especially this year as we focus on investment in new services. As our way of thanking you for supporting us, we are providing a FREE game to all who donate at the $25 support level. If you donate $10, you will receive many publisher-direct specials (see list of publishers below) as well as one of our previous Gold-level ($25) free games offered by High Flying Dice Games. If you donate $25 or more, you will receive our all-new EXCLUSIVE game title published by High Flying Dice Games in support of our 2021 CSW Donation Drive, along with publisher-direct specials at even higher savings that will be offered throughout the year. We hope you see that when you donate to CSW, you will find your support being paid back as much as we can. Our goal is for every person to save more money compared to what they contribute to CSW, so it's a win-win for all.



Thanks again for your consideration in support of ConsimWorld!



John Kranz