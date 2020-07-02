Compass Games Town Hall

email client not displaying full update? Please view in browser > View in browser
This issue announces the release of PAPER WARS, ISSUE 95 and our next episode of Compass Games Live featuring special guest, Christopher Davis.
PAPER WARS, Issue 95 Now Shipping

featuring the insert game, Hannibal, The Italian Campaign, 218-208 BC by Stephen Newberg
Paper Wars, Issue 95

In 218 BC the great Carthaginian general Hannibal crossed the Alps with the avowed intention of bringing Rome to her knees. Gathering allies in Northern Italy, he outmaneuvered, ambushed, and outfought the Roman armies sent to defeat him. Moving south, he inflicted upon Rome her greatest defeat at Cannae in 216 BC. Roman resolve wavered but never crumbled as she witnessed her armies defeated with apparent ease. Time and again Rome was forced to regroup to meet the challenge. But she always did. For 13 years this continued. With little support from Carthage and relying mainly on disaffected Roman allies, Hannibal wreaked havoc in Italy. Yet, in the end, Rome remained unconquered. 

HANNIBAL is a medium complexity strategic study of the Second Punic War. Turns represent a year of campaigning with map hexes scaled to 40 kilometers. The game included 200 counters, one full-size map, and the rules booklet.
Issue 95 Table of Contents

Paper Wars is a wargame review magazine. Each issue includes approximately 6 or more detailed game reviews on both new and old wargames.
RECENT RELEASES
Brief Border Wars
Now Available
Brief Border Wars

a quad game or set of four mini-games on short border conflicts of the 20th and 21st century, using a card-driven system that models the chaotic, stop-and-start nature of these impromptu wars.

The four conflicts include:
• El Salvador vs. Honduras, 1969
• The Turkish invasion of Cyprus, 1974
• China vs. Vietnam, 1979,
• Israel vs. Hezbollah, southern Lebanon, 2006
Decision at Kasserine, Designer Signature Edition
Now Available
Decision at Kasserine

marks the return of a true wargaming classic by Vance von Borries first published in 1983, faithfully remastered and updated with this all-new, supersized edition. Hailed by many as of the premier entry in the popular Battles for North Africa series, this two-player operational level simulation covers the WWII German and Italian offensive in central Tunisia which took place in mid-February 1943.
Russia Besieged Player's Guide
Now Available
Russia Besieged Player’s Guide

64-page guide describing the history of the game, from its design inspiration and origins to the game Russia Besieged has become today. Complete with two half-sheets of counters and historical variant displays to add more value and options to the game.
NEXT ON COMPASS TV — EPISODE 35
Compass Games Live with Christopher Davis

Thursday, July 2 @ 8pm Eastern / 5pm Pacific

We hope you can join us for Episode 35, airing live on Thursday, July 2 @ 8pm Eastern time. Featuring special guest, Christopher Davis.
Compass Games Town Hall, Episode 2
June 25, 2020 — Town Hall, Episode 2

Compass Games Town Hall

We invite you to subscribe to our YouTube channel. We recently held our town hall with Bill Thomas (owner, Compass Games). We will be hosting these town halls every two weeks.

Submit your question or comment on any topic. We will respond and try to cover it in our next town hall scheduled for July 9, 2020.
Compass Games Expo 2020

Registration is only $45!

Compass Games invites you to celebrate the hobby with fellow gaming enthusiasts at our third annual gaming event to be held at the Comfort Inn & Suites in Meriden, CT over Veteran's Day Weekend (Nov. 5-9, 2020). We have secured a special rate for all attendees which includes complimentary breakfast. You will be taking part in an action-packed venue featuring:

  • Monster Games and Open-Gaming
  • Designer-hosted Playtest Sessions
  • Play Any Games You Like (from any publisher)
  • Euro Games
  • Tournament Play
  • Seminars
  • Flea Market
  • Free Breakfast for hotel guests
  • Big savings on Compass Games products!
