Compass Games invites you to celebrate the hobby with fellow gaming enthusiasts at our annual gaming event, Compass Games Expo 2022!

Compass Games Expo 2022 will be held at the Comfort Inn & Suites in Meriden, CT over Veterans Day Weekend (Nov. 10-14, 2022). We have secured a special group rate for all attendees which includes complimentary breakfast.

41 Attendees already registered! Check out our Expo page for more details.

