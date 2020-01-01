View in browser
It's Our Supply Phase and We Need Your Help!

Celebrating 24 years in serving the wargame community thanks to you!
Please contribute and support ConsimWorld!
Please help support CSW and we'll return the favor with a FREE game and publisher specials galore throughout 2020!

CSW is celebrating its 24th Year  in serving the wargame community. We are grateful to be a valued resource, such as our popular news desk that featured more than 1,500 news stories. Our social network and forum is at an all-time high in both membership and visitor traffic. We couldn't be more pleased with our growing community and ongoing commitment to support your gaming pursuits.

NO PERFORMANCE ISSUES FOR CSW FORUM! Another year in the books with absolutely no performance issues with our popular CSW Forum. Thanks to contirbutions by you, we are using an enterprise-grade hosting facility and there has been no server outages to report other than maintenance.

LOOKING FOR A NEXT-GEN COMMUNITY? With your continued support, we are looking to enhance our community features with new services. We have several promising candidates at this time to provide our members with even more community features and with your support, we hope to roll out something new this year!

MORE EXPO CELEBRATION EVENTS. We have expanded our Expo by introducing a new regional event in Dallas, TX. Please be sure to check out the details of our all-new CSW Expo DALLAS event that is only weeks away! The venue is fantastic and nearly 100 attendees are already signed up.

Now more than ever, without you, we wouldn't accomplish anything. That's why we graciously request your support to keep going. By donating $10, $25 or more, you empower us to continue supporting the wargaming community.

As our way of thanking you for supporting us, we are providing a FREE game to all who donate at the $25 support level. If you donate $10, you will receive many publisher-direct specials (see list of publishers below) as well as one of our previous Gold-level ($25) free games offered by High Flying Dice Games. If you donate $25 or more, you will receive our all-new EXCLUSIVE game title published by High Flying Dice Games in support of our 2020 CSW Donation Drive, along with publisher-direct specials at even higher savings that will be offered throughout the year.

We hope you see that when you donate to CSW, you will find your support being paid back as much as we can. Our goal is for every person to save more money compared to what they contribute to CSW, so it's a win-win for all.

Thanks again for your support of ConsimWorld!

John Kranz
Please Donate to ConsimWorld Today!
DONOR REWARDS

Recoup your donation by taking advantage of publisher-direct savings, exclusive to you as a CSW Contributor!

Here's a sampling of some of the publishers who have confirmed they will be offering exclusive, special savings to those who donate to CSW! Our goal is to reward you and help you recoup your ENTIRE donation amount!

ADMW Games
Australian Design Group
Avalanche Press
Canvas Temple Publishing
Chris Harding Simulations
Collins Epic Wargames
Columbia Games
Compass Games 
Dan Verssen Games
Decision Games
Diffraction Entertainment
Europa Simulazioni
Flying Pig Games
Grognard Simulations
High Flying Dice Games
Hollandspiele
Last Stand Games
Legion Wargames
LPS Inc./Against the Odds
NUTS! Pubilshing
One Small Step
Operational Studies Group
Pacific Rim Publishing
Revolution Games
Strategemata
Take Aim Designs
Tiny Battle Publishing
Turning Point Simulations
(and more!)

Donate $25 or more to maximize the special offers from
all the publishers listed above!

We'd also like to acknowledge and thank GMT Games and Multi-Man Publishing for their generous donation they have made to CSW this year. Special thanks to High Flying Dice Games for providing the FREE game to those who contribute $25 Gold Level.
Donate Today and Get Your Rewards!
TWO Exciting Expo Events this Year!

Join us at CSW Expo TEMPE for our 20th Anniversary event or join us in DALLAS for our all-new regional event only a few short weeks away!
June 6-13, 2020
CSW Expo 2020 TEMPE

This one will be HUGE! our 20th Anniversary Event in beautiful Tempe, AZ. More than 300 attendees expected.
March 6-8, 2020
CSW Expo DALLAS

Don't wait a full year for CSW Expo! Join us March 6-8 at our new and exciting regional event in Dallas, TX. Special guest of honor: Mark Herman and nearly 100 attendees already registered.
CSW Expo TEMPE
CSW Expo DALLAS
